Photo 557
All dried up!
This used to be flowing with water, so much that you could not cross the river. But with no rain an extreme heat the river is no longer flowing.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
0
0
Karen
@dreams
I love to view the world through my camera lens and love where I live in Hartley, NSW, Australia where there is so much to...
australia
,
drought
,
hartley
