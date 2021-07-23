\ ˈnīs \
nicer; nicest
Definition of nice (Entry 1 of 3)
1: POLITE, KIND
a very nice person
"That's nice of you to say."
2a: PLEASING, AGREEABLE
a nice time
a nice person
2b: APPROPRIATE, FITTING
"She always wears nice clothes."
2c: WELL-EXECUTED
"nice shot."
3a: SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE; WELL-BRED
"from a nice family."
b: VIRTUOUS, RESPECTABLE
"… I met nice girls whose skirts reached the ground." — Jack London
4: possessing, marked by, or demanding great or excessive precision and delicacy
"nice measurements."
5a: showing fastidious or finicky tastes : particular
"too nice a palate to enjoy junk food."
6 obsolete : TRIVIAL
7 obsolete
a: WANTON, DISSOLUTE
b: COY, RETICENT