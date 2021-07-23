nice (adj)



\ ˈnīs \

nicer; nicest

Definition of nice (Entry 1 of 3)

1: POLITE, KIND

a very nice person

"That's nice of you to say."

2a: PLEASING, AGREEABLE

a nice time

a nice person

2b: APPROPRIATE, FITTING

"She always wears nice clothes."

2c: WELL-EXECUTED

"nice shot."

3a: SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE; WELL-BRED

"from a nice family."

b: VIRTUOUS, RESPECTABLE

"… I met nice girls whose skirts reached the ground." — Jack London

4: possessing, marked by, or demanding great or excessive precision and delicacy

"nice measurements."

5a: showing fastidious or finicky tastes : particular

"too nice a palate to enjoy junk food."

6 obsolete : TRIVIAL

7 obsolete

a: WANTON, DISSOLUTE

b: COY, RETICENT