hypothetical

“there is a loneliness in this world so great

that you can see it in the slow movement of

the hands of a clock.



people so tired

mutilated

either by love or no love.



people just are not good to each other

one on one.



the rich are not good to the rich

the poor are not good to the poor.



we are afraid.



our educational system tells us

that we can all be

big-ass winners.



it hasn't told us

about the gutters

or the suicides.



or the terror of one person

aching in one place

alone



untouched

unspoken to



watering a plant.”

― Charles Bukowski, Love Is a Dog from Hell