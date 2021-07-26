Sign up
30 / 365
hypothetical
“there is a loneliness in this world so great
that you can see it in the slow movement of
the hands of a clock.
people so tired
mutilated
either by love or no love.
people just are not good to each other
one on one.
the rich are not good to the rich
the poor are not good to the poor.
we are afraid.
our educational system tells us
that we can all be
big-ass winners.
it hasn't told us
about the gutters
or the suicides.
or the terror of one person
aching in one place
alone
untouched
unspoken to
watering a plant.”
― Charles Bukowski, Love Is a Dog from Hell
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
2
1
Tags
dark
,
black and white
,
train
,
contrast
,
jumping
,
movement
,
theme-motion
Granagringa
ace
Your image is fascinating; I am intrigued yet again.
I haven't seen Bukowski quoted in a long time....thank you for reminding me.
July 27th, 2021
kali
ace
thats a powerful poem and i love this selfie
you could tag it fiveplustwo-drone and follow
@fiveplustwo
for weekly self portrait themes
July 27th, 2021
365 Project
