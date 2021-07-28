Previous
this abandoned house by dreary
31 / 365

this abandoned house

“There's a bluebird in my heart that wants to get out
but I'm too tough for him,
I say, stay in there, I'm not going to let anybody see you.”

― Charles Bukowski
dreary.radio

@dreary
