the ones broken

i do not believe in a single person

who has not been broken

shattered, cracked, or sprung like

the steel strings on an old, forgotten guitar

imperfection is not

a side-effect of humanity,

but a part of all life;; and this is easy

to forget

because we don't hear the trees thinking,

"that one has grown taller, greener;

it has the most beautiful blossoms which i will never bear."



8/2/21