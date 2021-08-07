today Art called.
and I called back,
reaching out with a
paintbrush; no, a pen
trying to capture that idea
with a net built by words
these words
which maybe are worth
more than i think,
so unique, you and i
but still feeling the same joy,
the same shame, and that
weight of depression
but it's on all of our shoulders
we are just humans,
a flicker in the flame of time
sharing the burden that
our purpose is so necessary
& so unknown
and we live for those moments in which we
connect and share and love:
ourselves, and others, (we
understand others)
we live for the people we laugh with,
to feel the high
to feel alive.