we live for the people we laugh with

today Art called.

and I called back,

reaching out with a

paintbrush; no, a pen

trying to capture that idea

with a net built by words

these words

which maybe are worth

more than i think,

so unique, you and i

but still feeling the same joy,

the same shame, and that

weight of depression

but it's on all of our shoulders

we are just humans,

a flicker in the flame of time

sharing the burden that

our purpose is so necessary

& so unknown

and we live for those moments in which we

connect and share and love:

ourselves, and others, (we

understand others)

we live for the people we laugh with,

to feel the high

to feel alive.