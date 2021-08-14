Sign up
bitter
bitter
what i have become
biting
selfish; instinct takes over
cold
from the storms
but leaning up against a fire,
reflecting,
melting out of narcissism
and depression
reaching a different understanding and
bitter
no longer.
14th August 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Love your words
August 16th, 2021
