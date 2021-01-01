Previous
A frosty start by drewktvirginmediacom
1 / 365

A frosty start

New Years Day 2021
Temp at 10am -4C
Walk with Meg. Peace, calm and beauty.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Katy

@drewktvirginmediacom
