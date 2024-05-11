Sign up
St. Clement
A 10 mile walk along the Tresillian River, from it's source to where it joins the Truro River, past this ancient hamlet.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Album
365
Camera
OnePlus 12
Taken
11th May 2024 4:26pm
Tags
river
,
cornwall
,
truro
,
st.clement
,
tresillian
