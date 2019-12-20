Previous
Santa stopped by as requested by dridsdale
Photo 832

Santa stopped by as requested

20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Janet B. ace
Looks like a Christmas card! Beautiful!
December 21st, 2019  
