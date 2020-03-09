Previous
The bond between a musher and his sled dog by dridsdale
The bond between a musher and his sled dog

We went to Nenana to photograph the dogsled races on theTawana River and I saw this musher interacting with one of his dogs before the race
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
Rainey Day
Precious!!
March 10th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great portrait and emotion
March 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Super portrait shot with great facial emotions
March 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bond ! A super portrait ! fav
March 10th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of devotion. Fav!! 😀
March 10th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The emotion of this shot is so powerful- your Alaska shots have been absolutely beautiful! fav
March 10th, 2020  
