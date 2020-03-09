Sign up
The bond between a musher and his sled dog
We went to Nenana to photograph the dogsled races on theTawana River and I saw this musher interacting with one of his dogs before the race
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
Rainey Day
Precious!!
March 10th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great portrait and emotion
March 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Super portrait shot with great facial emotions
March 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bond ! A super portrait ! fav
March 10th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of devotion. Fav!! 😀
March 10th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The emotion of this shot is so powerful- your Alaska shots have been absolutely beautiful! fav
March 10th, 2020
