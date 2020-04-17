Previous
Easter Lilly by dridsdale
Easter Lilly

I have one Easter Lilly and it’s struggling a bit with our crazy weather in Michigan so I decided to play with it a bit
Debra

ace
Lee ace
Very effective playing.
April 18th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 18th, 2020  
