Photo 888
Tree Swallow
Dad wasn’t very happy with me...for a few minutes while moving dirt, spreading grass seed and straw, I was closer to our Tree Swallow tenants then they wanted me to be.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
1
1
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
1026
photos
112
followers
134
following
243% complete
View this month »
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th May 2020 1:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leslie
ace
fab capture
May 14th, 2020
