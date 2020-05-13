Previous
Next
Tree Swallow by dridsdale
Photo 888

Tree Swallow

Dad wasn’t very happy with me...for a few minutes while moving dirt, spreading grass seed and straw, I was closer to our Tree Swallow tenants then they wanted me to be.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
fab capture
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise