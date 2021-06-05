Previous
Next
Four day wagon train vacation by dridsdale
Photo 1050

Four day wagon train vacation

My husband and I did a wagon train trip in the Targhee National Forest this week. Totally off the grid. I’ll be back dating some images after we get home and I have my computer. Lots of images to process
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
It looks like a fun trip! Anything with horses!!!
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise