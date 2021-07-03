Previous
Musket Demonstration at Fort Michilimackinac by dridsdale
Musket Demonstration at Fort Michilimackinac

Fort Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, Michigan was originally built by the French in 1714 to control the fur trade and European development of the upper Great Lakes.
Richard Brown ace
Nicely timed! Fav
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great shot and info I was not aware of.
July 6th, 2021  
