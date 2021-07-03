Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1066
Musket Demonstration at Fort Michilimackinac
Fort Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City, Michigan was originally built by the French in 1714 to control the fur trade and European development of the upper Great Lakes.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
1066
photos
138
followers
152
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd July 2021 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Richard Brown
ace
Nicely timed! Fav
July 6th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great shot and info I was not aware of.
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close