Another demonstration at Fort Michilimackinac by dridsdale
Another demonstration at Fort Michilimackinac

Mackinaw City, Michigan
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous shot!
July 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a brilliant capture, love the action and details.
July 7th, 2021  
Monica
Fantastic shot!
July 7th, 2021  
