Photo 1113
Happy Thanksgiving…
So much to be thankful for❣️
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
4
1
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
1113
photos
134
followers
147
following
304% complete
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th February 2021 8:09am
Privacy
Public
gloria jones
ace
Happy Thanksgiving, Debra. That is a great turkey photo.
November 25th, 2021
Bep
Great capture!
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and light. Happy Thanksgiving.
November 25th, 2021
Paul
Happy thanksgiving!
November 25th, 2021
