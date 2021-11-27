Previous
Next
Agility Trial by dridsdale
Photo 1114

Agility Trial

I had an opportunity to photograph a dog agility trial this past weekend. Had a great time, but lightning was quite challenging
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
WOW...Perfect shot...
November 30th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wow - must fav - what a great action shot
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise