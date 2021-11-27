Sign up
Photo 1114
Agility Trial
I had an opportunity to photograph a dog agility trial this past weekend. Had a great time, but lightning was quite challenging
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
3
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th November 2021 10:56am
Privacy
Public
gloria jones
ace
WOW...Perfect shot...
November 30th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wow - must fav - what a great action shot
November 30th, 2021
