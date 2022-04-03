Previous
Two of the three great horned owlets by dridsdale
Two of the three great horned owlets

It was a successful Sunday finding my way around on the west side of the state of Michigan where I recently relocated.
It appears to be a small nest for the three siblings. I only got the backside of the third little one.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
Milanie ace
What an unbelievable shot - you must have been so excited!
April 4th, 2022  
Debra
@milaniet Thanks, it’s always a thrill to see them in the wild.
April 4th, 2022  
Leslie ace
amazing capture
April 4th, 2022  
Dianne
They are so sweet.
April 4th, 2022  
amyK ace
Super close up of those little fluffy owlets
April 4th, 2022  
*lynn ace
fantastic capture! love it
April 4th, 2022  
