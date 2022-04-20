Previous
Compression by dridsdale
Photo 1160

Compression

Similar image to the day before, no cropping just a change in focal length creates a nice compression…buildings in the background appear so much closer then they really are.
*lynn ace
great reflection captured ... nice composition and light
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What great reflections
April 21st, 2022  
