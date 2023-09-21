Previous
Dairy Farm Milking Stanchion by dridsdale
Photo 1234

Dairy Farm Milking Stanchion

Old dairy farm in Melvin Michigan (in the thumb).
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great subject and nice perspective
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise