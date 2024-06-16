Previous
Plein Air Artist in Fishtown, Michigan by dridsdale
Plein Air Artist in Fishtown, Michigan

16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
Jo Worboys
Just love this one and her picture, she looks (and rightly so) very proud
June 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous artwork. She is very talented.
June 19th, 2024  
