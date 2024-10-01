Previous
Next
St. John Monastery, Patmos Island, Greece by dridsdale
Photo 1268

St. John Monastery, Patmos Island, Greece

1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture of symmetry
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise