Photo 1268
St. John Monastery, Patmos Island, Greece
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
1
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone's images when I get the chance.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st October 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of symmetry
October 12th, 2024
