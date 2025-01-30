Sign up
Previous
Photo 1282
People always testing the ice
Grand Haven, MI
Two kids way too far out on the ice. There are holes that you can’t always see and in the blink of an eye, you can be gone. I’m sure there mother’s would not be happy.
Best viewed on large screen
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
Debra
@dridsdale
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
7
2
1
365_2016 2017
NIKON Z6_3
29th January 2025 5:37pm
Diana
ace
Stunning composition and capture of this beautiful winter scene, wonderful light too.
January 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
January 30th, 2025
