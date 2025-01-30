Previous
People always testing the ice by dridsdale
People always testing the ice

Grand Haven, MI

Two kids way too far out on the ice. There are holes that you can’t always see and in the blink of an eye, you can be gone. I’m sure there mother’s would not be happy.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Diana ace
Stunning composition and capture of this beautiful winter scene, wonderful light too.
January 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
January 30th, 2025  
