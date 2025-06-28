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Photo 1283
My son coaching my granddaughter
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
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Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
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Photo Details
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Album
365_2016 2017
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NIKON Z 9
Taken
28th June 2025 10:40am
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gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
July 1st, 2026
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