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Photo 1284
Me with my friend’s puppy
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
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Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
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Photo Details
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Album
365_2016 2017
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iPhone Air
Taken
23rd October 2025 6:34pm
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