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Chihuly at Frederik Meijer Gardens, GR Michigan by dridsdale
Photo 1307

Chihuly at Frederik Meijer Gardens, GR Michigan

29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2024: I have only posted occasionally the past few years, but do enjoy looking at everyone’s images when I get the chance. I’ve had some...
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gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this artwork
July 1st, 2026  
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