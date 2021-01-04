Ballplayer

This is the logo on a t-shirt that one of my sons gave to me for Christmas. It was sold by the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise in partnership with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.



The language is Syllabary, the written form of the native Cherokee language. ᎠᏁᏦᎥᏍᎩ is pronounced "A-ah, NE-nay, TSO (pronounced ‘zo’ (with the t and s blur together); V-uh, SGI (pronounced ski, with the S having a ‘sh’ sound)."



Half of the proceeds from each of the t-shirts sold will go towards benefiting the Cherokee Speakers Council.



About these shirts, a spokesperson for the Cherokee Council said, "I want to sell as many as we can because the proceeds go back to something that we hold very dear. There are so many Native tribes that have been completely wiped out, that have lost their languages, and that is one of the key factors that make you an indigenous tribe.”



“A lot of people think that all Native American cultures are the same. But with this shirt, it spotlights our own culture, our own heritage. A lot of people don’t recognize Cherokee Syllabary when it’s written. We want to spotlight who we are as Cherokee people. And I think that if we’re able to touch a few hearts with our story, then that a success right there.”



ᎠᏁᏦᎥᏍᎩ means "Ball Player." I plan to wear this shirt to the next ATL Braves game that we attend, as soon as the pandemic is over!