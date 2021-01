Backyard Birds in Snow

January 11, 2021



Snow is a rare treat in my area (possibly because it rarely stays around for long), so I was delighted to wake up to falling snow and a slight bit of accumulation. Several of my backyard birds seemed to enjoy dining in the snow during the late morning hours as the weather warmed a bit.



In this collage I photographed a Red-breasted nuthatch, a Downy woodpecker, and a Northern mockingbird ...All pics were taken from the warmth of my home through my kitchen window, of course!