Photo 1268
Vinca Major
Several years ago a small piece fell off of some vinca major/periwinkle that I was growing in a pot on my patio. The piece rooted, and has been happily growing there ever since.
I have so far left it because it is evergreen and adds a nice touch of color during the winter months.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Dinah Pinkston
@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
SM-S908U
10th July 2022 6:36pm
nature
