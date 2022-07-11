Previous
Vinca Major by dsp2
Photo 1268

Vinca Major

Several years ago a small piece fell off of some vinca major/periwinkle that I was growing in a pot on my patio. The piece rooted, and has been happily growing there ever since.

I have so far left it because it is evergreen and adds a nice touch of color during the winter months.
