Previous
Next
Volunteer by dsp2
Photo 1277

Volunteer

This begonia evidently was a small piece that fell from a potted one and rooted. I am impressed with how hearty it is, and plan to carefully pull it up in the autumn to take indoors before frost.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise