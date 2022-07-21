Previous
Next
Mad Hatter by dsp2
Photo 1278

Mad Hatter

My Mad Hatter pepper plants are growing in a pot on my patio. Each winter I take them to a table in my garage; each spring the plants go to their summer home outdoors. This plant is several years old.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Dinah Pinkston

@dsp2
July 2022 Update: I haven't been active on 365 for quite a while ...I got busy with other activities, my camera started acting up...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise