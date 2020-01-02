Previous
permanent reminders by dsp2019
2 / 365

permanent reminders

"Faith moves mountains". My daughter was recently diagnosed as being bi-polar. Being a teen is hard, being a teen and dealing with this is just a mountain to climb while you're loaded down with a ton of other stuff. Falling isn't failure, refusing to get up and continue is. My wife, I and both daughters got these matching tattoos as a reminder that faith moves mountains. She's not alone, we're here to help and walk this journey each step of the way. Today was a rough day. it's this reminder that keeps me focused...
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

David Sands

@dsp2019
0% complete

Photo Details

Michèle
Love this. Best to you and your family.
January 3rd, 2020  
