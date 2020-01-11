50mm

Shooting action and sports the majority of the time, I rarely use my 50mm 1.8.Mostly 70-200 and a 300 or 400mm and then even with a 1.4 TC bolted on.



Today, I walked around with my first prime I ever bought, the Nikon 50mm- very dusty, but refreshing! If you don't have a rubber hood- get one as it make shooting thur glass have some decent results.