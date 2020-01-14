Previous
Next
Partners by dsp2019
12 / 365

Partners

John is a new K9 officer who was partnered with Gino, a 2 and 1/2 year old GSD for our towns police department. The bond is already unbreakable..... Dog and handler, nothing like it.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

David Sands

@dsp2019
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise