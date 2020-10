A blooming animation

My first attempt at a simple time lapse sequence. I tried to upload it as a gif but couldn't get it to work so with help from my husband I made it into a (very) short video instead.

It's a globe artichoke that I bought, not as a whole plant but as a cut vegetable. It seems they can still flower even though they're not attached to the plant nor placed in water.

This uses seven days' worth of shots, one shot per day.