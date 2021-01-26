Sign up
Photo 1268
Droplet
A rediscovered one from the archive.
The date given here is the result of a little last-minute processing.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage and photography opsimath thanks to 365. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun...
10
365
25th January 2021 11:02am
b&w
water
flower
macro
sunflower
mono
droplet
monochrome
water drop
blacl and white
