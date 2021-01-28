Previous
Gatherings by dulciknit
Photo 1269

Gatherings

Inspired by the gathered up end of a bread wrapper and mostly made from one.
I think I may have gone a little stir crazy. :-)
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage and photography opsimath thanks to 365. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun...
Sean O'Neill
My kinda shot. I like!! Hope you're good.I'm back too!!

January 28th, 2021  
