Rocky

HI! I hope everyone's well.

Lester (husband) and I went to Pembrokeshire in Wales for a week back in the summer. It was the first chance we'd had to get away by ourselves since before the pandemic. We spent the time pootling around the coast and wandering along some of the lovely beaches there.

I took a lot more photos than I would normally - making up for lost time, I guess! - and have been wading through them on and off ever since.

There are some beautiful rock formations along the Pembroke coast - this is a detail of one of them, at Nolton Haven beach.

I'm having to post and run tonight but I'm looking forward to enjoying other folks' photos and commenting on them tomorrow. 'See' you soon!