Previous
Next
Rocky by dulciknit
Photo 1290

Rocky

HI! I hope everyone's well.
Lester (husband) and I went to Pembrokeshire in Wales for a week back in the summer. It was the first chance we'd had to get away by ourselves since before the pandemic. We spent the time pootling around the coast and wandering along some of the lovely beaches there.
I took a lot more photos than I would normally - making up for lost time, I guess! - and have been wading through them on and off ever since.
There are some beautiful rock formations along the Pembroke coast - this is a detail of one of them, at Nolton Haven beach.
I'm having to post and run tonight but I'm looking forward to enjoying other folks' photos and commenting on them tomorrow. 'See' you soon!
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er (2011 vintage) and photography opsimath thanks to 365. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now but still having lots of serious fun...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise