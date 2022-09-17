Previous
Rocky II - the colour version by dulciknit
Photo 1293

Rocky II - the colour version

Taken at Nolton Haven beach, Pembroke.
I usually prefer to post photos of rock formations in b&w but particularly liked the distribution of the subtle ochres in this.
There is a b&w version in my On The Day Extras album, though: https://365project.org/dulciknit/on-the-day-extr/2022-09-17
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

ace
Taffy ace
Great use of textures and shape.
September 17th, 2022  
