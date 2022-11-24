Grunge mechanical

Lester and I went back to Pembrokeshire last month for another week's stay.
We'd planned to visit the Internal Fire Museum of Power near Cardigan in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) when we were staying in Pembroke in July but it was closed owing to staff sickness. All was well in October, however, so we got to spend a day there then.
What a brilliant little place, so much to see! If you're ever in that neck of the woods and enjoy vintage industrial machines, it's well worth a visit. Info here: https://www.internalfire.com/