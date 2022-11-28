Previous
Pareidolia 4* - ruined sculpted face? by dulciknit
Pareidolia 4* - ruined sculpted face?

Based on a natural sand 'sculpture', courtesy of Pendine sands and the waters of the Bristol channel.

*Pareidolias 1-3 : https://365project.org/tags/abpareidolia
