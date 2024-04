If you'd like to see the black and white version of this, it can be found here: https://365project.org/dulciknit/365/2024-04-23 A few years ago a poppy self-seeded in the little flowerbed outside my daughter's house and she kindly gave the dried stems with their seedheads to me. They currently live in a vase at the top of our stairs. I've been working on some studies of them but so far this is the only successful one. Hopefully some more will follow in time!