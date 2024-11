Some years ago I made an accidental discovery: if you buy a globe artichoke but don't eat it, there's a chance it will eventually bloom!Naturally, I photographed the result and even bought another one and made a simple time-lapse of it opening - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwcDvsFIDbU Recently, I decided to buy another one to enjoy watching it flower. This is a detail of the bloom.Incidentally, if it reminds you of a thistle, that's because the artichoke is a member of the thistle family.