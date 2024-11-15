Sign up
Previous
Photo 1353
Forty winks
Another lensbaby effort. bob
There were few other visitors to a country house when we visited and this elderly (volunteer) guide had temporarily succumbed to the tranquil atmosphere of the entrance hall.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
