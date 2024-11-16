Sign up
Photo 1354
Photo 1354
In the gallery
A black and white version can be found here:
https://365project.org/dulciknit/on-the-day-extr/2024-11-16
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
2
Alison Hewitt
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so.
1772
photos
45
followers
26
following
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
Tags
window
,
old
,
people
,
room
,
gallery
,
candid
,
historic
,
historic house
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
November 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Love it. It stops the eye and gives freedom to the imagination.
November 16th, 2024
