Waterperry gardens in winter by dulciknit
Photo 1364

Waterperry gardens in winter

A picture from earlier this year when the snowdrops were in bloom.
If the name Waterperry seems vaguely familiar to any UK residents of a certain age, it's where the TV programme Make It At Market is filmed, a delightful place just outside Oxford.
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
