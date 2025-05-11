Previous
Old industrial forms by dulciknit
Photo 1366

Old industrial forms

11th May 2025 11th May 25

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat shapes
May 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the shadows and tones give this a 3D feel Alison
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact