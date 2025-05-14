Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1368
Jugs on the window sill
14th May 2025
14th May 25
3
3
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
1786
photos
47
followers
28
following
374% complete
View this month »
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
window
,
pottery
,
pots
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
jugs
Corinne C
ace
Artistic display and image especially in B&W
May 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely monochrome composition!
May 14th, 2025
haskar
ace
Great high key capture. Very arte.
May 14th, 2025
