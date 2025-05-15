Sign up
Photo 1369
Art in the machine
I'm a fan of the work of Georges Braque and Fernand Leger and I think I must have been thinking of them a little when I processed this.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so.
Tags
colors
,
lines
,
colours
,
abstract
,
machinery
,
shapes
,
ababstract
